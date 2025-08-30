SDMSD enforces strict mobile, dress code rules to uphold temple sanctity

VIJAYAWADA: Taking strong exception to recent criticism over laxity in temple protocols, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) Executive Officer VK Seena Naik has directed temple staff to strictly enforce restrictions on mobile phone use and ensure adherence to traditional attire within the premises.

The new guidelines, issued through a circular on August 27, apply to both temple and security personnel. The EO emphasised that the enforcement must be clear and consistent to avoid misunderstandings.

He cited public concern over the use of mobile phones inside the temple and the failure to enforce a dress code for devotees.

“Some individuals have secretly recorded videos of the Kanaka Durga idol and circulated them on social media, causing distress to lakhs of devotees. To preserve sanctity and security, these measures are essential,” the circular stated.

The EO stressed the need to prevent devotees from entering in objectionable attire such as shorts or western wear.

To assist visitors, chunnis (for women without dupattas) and dhotis (for men in shorts) will be made available at temple counters near the Maha Mandapam entrance and Ghat Road Om Turning Point, under the supervision of temple staff.

“Our aim is not to turn devotees away, but to encourage them to respect the temple’s traditions,” said Seena Naik.