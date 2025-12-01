AP JAC urges government to clear pending dues of staff transparently

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (AP JAC) Amaravati has urged the State government to ensure transparency in clearing employee dues and to prioritise payments to families of deceased staff, retirees and those with urgent medical needs.

At a meeting chaired by AP JAC Amaravati Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, leaders of major employee associations met Finance Minister and Cabinet Sub-Committee Chairman Payyavula Keshav at the Secretariat. They presented a detailed account of the problems faced by employees, teachers, pensioners, contract and outsourcing staff, and village and ward secretariat workers across the State.

The JAC leaders stressed that pay slips must clearly indicate the exact amount pending under various heads, including DA arrears, PRC arrears, surrender leave, earned leave, medical reimbursement and retirement benefits.

They called for a dedicated software mechanism to ensure transparency. They also demanded that pending bills be cleared in priority order, beginning with benefits for deceased employees, retirement settlements, urgent medical reimbursements and essential family needs such as children’s marriages.

On the issue of surrender leave bills of police personnel, the JAC reminded that the Chief Minister had assured payment of half the dues by November-end and the remainder by January-end.

They urged the immediate release of the first instalment. The JAC also pressed for implementation of the Chief Minister’s assurance that women employees be allowed to avail child care leave at any time until retirement, regardless of their children’s age.

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav assured that necessary action would be taken.