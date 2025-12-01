Cyclone Ditwah continues to threaten Krishna district; administration imposes restriction

VIJAYAWADA: People and farmers in Krishna district are living in fear as the impact of Cyclone Ditwah continues to loom over the coastal region, with the Meteorological Department forecasting rainfall for another two days.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the district on Sunday, disrupting normal life. Farmers, in particular, are anxious as crops are at a crucial harvesting stage. While moderate rainfall may not cause serious damage, they fear that gale-accompanied rains could lead to total crop loss, especially paddy and other standing crops in low-lying areas.

“We can manage some rain, but if strong winds accompany it, the crop will be flattened,” said a farmer from the Machilipatnam rural area. Recalling repeated losses due to cyclones, Borra Ravi Kumar of Guduru said farmers had suffered severe damage almost every year.

“This year itself this is the second cyclone, posing a major threat to our livelihoods,” he said.