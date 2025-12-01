Cyclone Ditwah continues to threaten Krishna district; administration imposes restriction
VIJAYAWADA: People and farmers in Krishna district are living in fear as the impact of Cyclone Ditwah continues to loom over the coastal region, with the Meteorological Department forecasting rainfall for another two days.
Heavy rains lashed several parts of the district on Sunday, disrupting normal life. Farmers, in particular, are anxious as crops are at a crucial harvesting stage. While moderate rainfall may not cause serious damage, they fear that gale-accompanied rains could lead to total crop loss, especially paddy and other standing crops in low-lying areas.
“We can manage some rain, but if strong winds accompany it, the crop will be flattened,” said a farmer from the Machilipatnam rural area. Recalling repeated losses due to cyclones, Borra Ravi Kumar of Guduru said farmers had suffered severe damage almost every year.
“This year itself this is the second cyclone, posing a major threat to our livelihoods,” he said.
Meanwhile, in view of the cyclonic conditions and rough sea, the district administration has imposed restrictions along the coastline.
As a precautionary measure, visitors have been strictly prohibited from entering Manginapudi Beach and Hamsaladeevi.
Police and revenue officials have been deployed to ensure that no tourists or local residents venture into vulnerable coastal zones.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until weather conditions improve, as strong winds and high waves are expected.
District authorities said they are on high alert, with all departments engaged in preparedness and relief measures to handle any emergency.
District Collector DK Balaji said the officials have been directed to remain alert and confirmed that the PGRS programme was cancelled in view of cyclone preparedness.
He urged the public to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow official advisories.