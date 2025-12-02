Government prioritising prompt pension delivery, says Minister Kollu

VIJAYAWADA: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra on Monday said timely and dignified delivery of pensions remains a top priority for the coalition government as it works to strengthen welfare for the poor.

Participating in a pension distribution programme in Machilipatnam, the Minister, along with RTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao, DCMS Chairman Bandi Ramakrishna and BJP leader Sodishetty Balaji, went door to door to distribute pensions and handed over cheques sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for house construction.

He said about 64 lakh people are receiving pensions at their doorstep, reflecting the government’s focus on financial security for low-income families.

He said the State spends about Rs 2,700 crore every month on pensions and has disbursed nearly Rs 54,000 crore so far.

Recalling the evolution of the scheme, the Minister said NT Rama Rao introduced pensions and Nara Chandrababu Naidu expanded them significantly.

He said the government raised the pension amount to Rs 4,000 in one stroke, implemented it retrospectively from April and paid arrears in July.

He said welfare are being taken up together, with Super Six schemes such as Annadata Sukhibhava, Thalliki Vandanam, free bus travel, free LPG cylinders and aid to auto drivers being implemented successfully.