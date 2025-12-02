Rs 142 crore approved for Andhra school infrastructure: MoS Jayant Chaudhary

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has approved Rs 142 crore for school infrastructure works in Andhra Pradesh under the Samagra Shiksha scheme over the past five years, Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Responding to questions from MPs Kesineni Sivanath, BK Parthasarathi and Bastipati Nagaraju Panchalingala on construction of schools and related infrastructure, the Minister said 1,83,462 school infrastructure works were approved nationwide between 2021–22 and 2025–26, of which 70,802 have been completed.

He said Andhra Pradesh received approval for 2,677 works during the same period. Of these, 1,573 have been completed, while the remaining projects are under various stages of execution. He provided the information in a written reply.

Listing district-wise progress, he said Anantapur topped with 343 completed works, followed by Kurnool (183), Vizag (141), Vizianagaram (115), Prakasam (111) and East Godavari (111). Other districts included Chittoor (100), Guntur (99), Kadapa (97), Nellore (94), Srikakulam (85), Krishna (55) and West Godavari (39). The Minister said financial aid under Samagra Shiksha is released in four instalments each financial year. The Centre approved Rs 12,189 crore for school infrastructure works under the scheme in five years, he said.