Two inter-state burglars held; Rs 26.5 lakh seized

VIJAYAWADA: Guntur Central Crime Station (CCS) police on Monday arrested two inter-state house burglars and a receiver involved in four burglary cases, recovering 227 grams of gold and 182 grams of silver ornaments worth Rs 26.50 lakh.

Following a complaint from a resident of Lalapet after he found his house broken into on November 12 and reported the theft of 152 grams of gold ornaments, a case was registered and started investigation.

Based on technical analysis and surveillance of habitual offenders, police arrested Chillara Suresh (38) of Guntur and Kaja Naga Veera Bhaskar Rao (24) of Vijayawada at Lalapet Market on Monday morning.

During interrogation, police found their involvement in three additional burglary cases in Nagarampalem, Lalapet and Pattabhipuram. Police also arrested Lanka Rajesh (40) of Guntur for purchasing stolen property.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vakul Jindal said Suresh is a history-sheeter with more than 78 burglary cases registered against him in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and is listed among the top 10 most-wanted burglars in Guntur. The SP warned of strict action against burglars and those dealing in stolen goods. In yet another major operation, Guntur Old police arrested two persons based on a reliable information that the two were indulging in ganja peddling.

An inspection was carried out at an isolated placed near SIMS college and inspector Venkata Prasad and his team caught them red-handed and seized 1.16 kgs of ganja from their possession. The accused were identified as Mahankali Siva Manikanta (21) and Bheti Badrinarayana (20).