Vijayawada division sets record by completing 10.7 km sleeper renewal on busy BZA–VSKP route in one month

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Division (BZA) of South Central Railway (SCR) has set a new benchmark by completing 10.70 km of Through Sleeper Renewal (TSR) in the ADEN/Eluru sub-division during the current month.

This marks the highest-ever monthly progress on the division’s trunk route, achieved without any train cancellations or diversions.

The milestone is particularly significant as the work was carried out on the Vijayawada–Visakhapatnam (BZA–VSKP) main line, one of the busiest and most heavily loaded corridors of Indian Railways.

The achievement was driven by the proactive leadership and monitoring of Divisional Raiwal Manager (DRM) Mohit Sonakiya, attended Track Relaying Train (TRT) traffic blocks. The Operating Department, under Sr DOM and AOM/Coaching, arranged 28 traffic blocks in a month—the highest ever in South Central Railway.

Using the TRT machine, officials replaced old grooved sleepers with wider 350-kg sleepers, a task too difficult to perform manually.

Completing 10.70 km of sleeper renewal in one month is unprecedented, work that usually requires over three months.