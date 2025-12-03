Amaravati all set to host first National EMRS Cultural Festival

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is all set to host Udbhav-2025, a grand national-level cultural festival showcasing the rich traditions, music and art forms of tribal communities from across the country.

All arrangements have been completed for the three-day event, which will be held from December 3 to 5 at KL University, Amaravati, marking the first time a National-level Cultural Festival of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) is being organised in the State.

The festival aims to provide a vibrant platform for tribal students to demonstrate their creativity and cultural heritage, bringing together young talent from diverse regions.

More than 1,800 tribal students from over 22 States, along with 110 selected students from 28 EMRS institutions in Andhra Pradesh, have arrived to take part in the celebrations. Students from Classes 6 to 12 will compete in a wide range of cultural events.

The grand inaugural ceremony will begin at 10 am on Wednesday, with Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram attending as the chief guest.