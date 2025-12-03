SRM hosts third phase of IIC Regional Meet 2025

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP hosted the third phase of the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) Regional Meet 2025, bringing together innovators, educators, ecosystem enablers, faculty coordinators, and student ambassadors from Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) across India to strengthen the nation’s innovation ecosystem.

The event was organised under the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC) and AICTE.

A highlight of the meet was the launch of Inno Tribe, India’s first student-led innovation initiative by the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub in Andhra Pradesh. P Dhatri Reddy emphasised its mission to provide a launchpad for students to explore ideas and become first-generation entrepreneurs.

Prof. TG Sitharam, Chairman AICTE, inaugurated the meet virtually along with ten other hosting universities across India. Subrahmanyam stressed the need to position India as a global startup hub by 2047, highlighting innovation as a collaborative and multidisciplinary pursuit.

SRM AP Vice Chancellor Prof. Ch Satish Kumar praised the university’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, including Hatchlab Research Centre, E-Cell, and Next Tech Lab, which support students in turning ideas into ventures.

The meet featured 18 startup showcases, 42 YUKTI innovation stalls, 50 IIC poster presentations, and idea pitches.