Amaravati to begin major green push by January-end

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister Ponguru Narayana announced that Amaravati will soon undergo a large-scale beautification and greenery expansion drive.
Under the capital’s master plan, 30 percent of the city has been earmarked for ‘blue and green’ zones to ensure a vibrant and eco-friendly environment.
After a review meeting with Amaravati Development Corporation officials at Rayapudi, the Minister told that amusement parks, eco-resorts, musical fountains, snow world, and public recreation spaces will be developed to make Amaravati attractive to residents and visitors alike.
Beautification works are scheduled to begin by the end of January.
Narayana said greenery will be developed along 34 trunk roads covering 640 km, with beautification works on 450 km of central dividers and avenue plantations across 133 km in buffer zones.
In Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) zones, green development is planned over 1,244 km, with parks spread across 1,602 acres in plots ranging from one to ten acres. Major parks are being planned at Shakamuru (190 acres), Malkapuram (21 acres), Ananthavaram (31 acres for lung space parks), and Kuragallu (200 acres for a biodiversity park).
At Krishnayapalem reservoir, 71 acres will be developed with greenery, while 158 acres at Neerukonda reservoir will also be landscaped.
Special attractions include a 30-acre park at Shakamuru, boating docks, musical fountains, adventure parks, eco-resorts with convention centres and cottages, cycling and walking tracks, glass-domed nurseries, theme parks, kids’ play areas, and a 20-acre flower park featuring a ‘Dasavatara Garden.’
The Minister stressed that farmers who contributed land under pooling schemes are being supported with faster plot registrations.
Out of 29,233 farmers allotted 69,421 plots, only 2,168 farmers remain to register 7,743 plots. For Lanka-assigned plots, 157 farmers still need to register 295 plots. He added that around 719 acres of plots are yet to be allotted, and boundary stones will soon be laid.
Infrastructure works worth Rs 900 crore are underway in capital villages, with surveys being conducted to speed up development.
The MA&UD Minister revealed that the government has already issued orders for the second phase of land pooling covering 16,666 acres.
This land will be used for railway tracks, stations, the inner ring road, and a sports city. However, additional land will be required for the proposed international airport and smart industries.
To address farmers’ concerns, a special cell will be set up at the CRDA office to resolve land pooling issues, he said.