Amaravati to begin major green push by January-end

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister Ponguru Narayana announced that Amaravati will soon undergo a large-scale beautification and greenery expansion drive.

Under the capital’s master plan, 30 percent of the city has been earmarked for ‘blue and green’ zones to ensure a vibrant and eco-friendly environment.

After a review meeting with Amaravati Development Corporation officials at Rayapudi, the Minister told that amusement parks, eco-resorts, musical fountains, snow world, and public recreation spaces will be developed to make Amaravati attractive to residents and visitors alike.

Beautification works are scheduled to begin by the end of January.

Narayana said greenery will be developed along 34 trunk roads covering 640 km, with beautification works on 450 km of central dividers and avenue plantations across 133 km in buffer zones.

In Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) zones, green development is planned over 1,244 km, with parks spread across 1,602 acres in plots ranging from one to ten acres. Major parks are being planned at Shakamuru (190 acres), Malkapuram (21 acres), Ananthavaram (31 acres for lung space parks), and Kuragallu (200 acres for a biodiversity park).