Andhra launches training push to boost natural deliveries, cut rising C-section rates

VIJAYAWADA: Health and Family Welfare Department has launched a key initiative to boost natural deliveries in government hospitals.

For the first time, gynaecologists in State-run facilities will undergo training in ‘assisted vaginal delivery’ techniques. It will begin on December 10 and run for six months in two phases across Guntur, Ongole, Vizag, Kakinada and Tirupati.

Health Commissioner Veerapandian said a total of 370 gynaecologists from secondary and teaching hospitals will be trained, with support from the Fernandez Foundation and UNICEF. Veerapandian noted that although assisted vaginal delivery methods are well-established, their use has declined in recent years due to rising cesarian rates and lack of awareness.

It aims to equip doctors with safe practices and encourage alternative birthing positions.

In addition, the state has introduced an 18-month professional midwifery course for selected staff, conducted with guidelines at government nursing colleges in Guntur, Tirupati, Srikakulam, Nellore, Kurnool and Kakinada. Currently, 172 nurses are undergoing training. The first batch of 60 nurses has reduced cesarian deliveries by 9% and perineal cuts by 10%.