Tension erupts in Andhra's Bhavanipuram as demolition sparks protests, self-immolation bids

VIJAYAWADA : Tension prevailed near Joji Nagar area under Bhavanipuram police station limits following the demolition of around 50 residential structures on disputed land on Wednesday.

In a shocking turn of events, some of the affected residents attempted to set themselves on fire by pouring petrol, staging a protest against the police, corporation officials and court staff, but were stopped in time by local people. Meanwhile, several victims sat on the highway and staged protests, blocking traffic. Lastly, the victims went to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to tell him about the incident.

Police and residents clashed in Bhavanipuram as authorities attempted to prevent protesters from gathering, resulting in heated arguments and tense standoffs. The dispute centres on a 2.4-acre land parcel long contested between Lakshmi Rama Cooperative Building Society and property owner Majeed.

In 1984, the society agreed to buy the land for Rs 2.5 lakh, paying an advance of Rs 1.7 lakh, but Majeed failed to honour the agreement, sparking a 28-year legal battle.

In 2023, the court ruled in favour of the society, registering the land in its name. Majeed challenged the verdict in the HC and allegedly sold portions of the land to third parties without legal sanction.

The society responded by involving the local court, which issued eviction notices in its favour. Majeed then approached the Supreme Court requesting additional time, and the apex court ordered the land to be vacated by October 31, directing affidavits to be filed.

Flat owners, claiming to have lived there for 25 years, alleged forcible eviction and unjust demolition. Authorities have razed most houses in the day. The area remains under heavy police deployment to manage tensions and prevent any further escalation.