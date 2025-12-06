‘Capital Amaravati will be a green city’: ADC Chairperson

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati, the dream capital envisioned by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is being developed into a Green City, said Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) Chairperson and Managing Director D Lakshmiparthasarathi.

Speaking at the Fruit and Flower Exhibition organized by the Rose Society of Andhra Pradesh at Siddhartha Hotel Management premises, she said that the capital is being beautified with trees that provide 30 percent more oxygen. Skilled officials have been appointed to oversee the planting of attractive trees along roads and in parks.

On Friday, Lakshmiparthasarathi inaugurated the ADC stall at the exhibition, which showcased photographs of various green projects in Amaravati, including government buildings under construction, road networks, parks, nurseries, and landscaping along canals. She emphasized that today’s youth must cultivate the habit of nurturing greenery from an early age to ensure future generations have access to clean air.

She added that the exhibition is aimed at creating awareness among visitors, particularly students, about the green development projects being undertaken in the capital. ADC horticulture officials are explaining these initiatives at the ground level to participants.

The event was attended by ADC Horticulture Department Deputy Directors B Srinivasulu and G Andal, Assistant Directors D Naveen Kumar and K Swathi, Horticulture Officer N Kishore Kumar, along with staff members.