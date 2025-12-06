HiLife Jewels expo opens in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The HiLife Jewels Exhibition, one of the most premium jewellery exhibitions in the country, opened in Vijayawada on Friday at Novotel Vijayawada Varun Hotel.

The three-day event will be held from December 5 to 7 and features over 75 leading jewellery brands and designers from across India. The exhibition showcases an extensive range of finely crafted jewellery, including diamond, gold, platinum, temple, wedding, polki and fusion jewellery, along with several contemporary and traditional designs. Actress Ashu Reddy graced the inauguration.

HiLife Exhibitions Managing Director and CEO Aby P. Dominic said HiLife has grown into a leading exhibition brand in the fields of fashion, lifestyle, jewellery and luxury. He added that the brand has expanded its presence beyond India to international destinations such as Sri Lanka, Thailand, Dubai, South Africa, Singapore, the UK and the USA.

He described the Vijayawada exhibition as a unique opportunity for visitors to explore premium collections from top designers under one roof and urged jewellery enthusiasts not to miss the event.