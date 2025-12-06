Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar offers prayers at Durga temple

VIJAYAWADA: Kannada film actor Shiva Rajkumar on Friday offered special prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri.

Temple Chairman Borra Radhakrishna and temple officials received the actor with traditional honours. They presented him with prasadam and a portrait of the Goddess after the darshan.

Shiva Rajkumar said “I am happy to be part of a biopic of a leader who upheld strong values in politics. Through this film, I want the world to know about the kind of service Narasaiah rendered to the people.”

The actor said he is willing to play CM N Chandrababu Naidu if a suitable director and script emerge. “If the right script and director come forward, I am prepared to act as Chandrababu Naidu,” he said.

Shiva Rajkumar confirmed that he is playing a role in ‘Peddi’, the upcoming film starring Ram Charan. He hoped that the Telugu audience would continue to show him support as the people of Karnataka.

The actor announced that the shooting of the film on Gummadi Narasaiah’s life will be formally launched in Palvancha, in the presence of the local public.