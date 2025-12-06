Udbhav-2025 celebrates tribal talent, promotes holistic development in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh said Udbhav-2025 has emerged as an ideal platform to encourage artistic talent among tribal children and help them reach greater heights.

He was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the National Cultural, Literary and Arts Festival of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), organised at the campus of KL University on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Kandula Durgesh said, “It is a matter of pride that Andhra Pradesh successfully hosted a national-level programme of such magnitude, with students from across the country showcasing their talent.”

He described Udbhav as a “new beginning” and added, “Achieving holistic development despite limited facilities is no ordinary task.”

He expressed his desire to see tribal children reach the highest levels of achievement.

The Tourism Minister said organising the EMRS national cultural, literary and arts festival in Andhra Pradesh was a joyful and memorable experience.

He termed the event exceptional and said its successful conduct under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan was commendable.

Kandula Durgesh added, “Such cultural competitions for tribal students across the country are a positive development.” He congratulated Tribal Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani for making Udbhav-2025 a success and praised EMRS institutions for providing “not only quality education but also all-round personality development through arts and sports.”

He said Udbhav-2025 instilled confidence among tribal students, helped overcome fear and hesitation, and encouraged them to showcase their skills.

He added that both the Central and State governments were conducting special drives ‘to nurture tribal talent and preserve ancient tribal art forms for future generations.’

Social Welfare Minister Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and others were also present.