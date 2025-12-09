Amaravati development work reviewed

VIJAYAWADA: A joint technical mission of the World Bank (WB) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) continued its fourth day of field-level inspections in Amaravati, reviewing progress under the Amaravati Integrated Urban Development Programme (AIUDP).

On Monday morning, a series of sessions were held at the APCRDA headquarters in Rayapudi, focusing on traffic flow management, road development, and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) planning.

As part of stakeholder consultations, the WB & ADB team also met APCRDA officials, village facilitators, and NGOs to discuss welfare schemes being implemented for farmers, agricultural labourers, and local residents. The team reviewed petitions submitted by villagers and the mechanisms in place for their resolution.

Later, the delegation interacted with locals in Rayapudi on issues related to land pooling schemes and welfare measures. The team visited labour camps run by NCC and RVR companies, inspecting health and safety measures at construction sites and speaking directly with workers.

It examined the social and environmental plans being implemented in the capital region and offered suggestions to the authorities for strengthening project execution.