ASI’s son linked to the killing of five students in Ganapavaram accident case

VIJAYAWADA: Startling facts have emerged during the investigation into the tragic road accident that occurred three days ago near Ganapavaram village, under the Chilakaluripet police station limits on December 4, in which five engineering students lost their lives.

According to Palnadu police, a 35-year-old man identified as Venkat Naidu was found to have attempted to intercept a container truck that was transporting a tractor load on the National Highway by blocking its path with his car.

Venkat Naidu is the son of Srinivas Rao, who is currently serving as an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) at the Narasaraopet DSP office.

Officials further stated that due to this sudden obstruction, a car following the container at close range rammed into it, resulting in a collision.

The impact of the crash led to the instantaneous deaths of five young engineering students. The deceased students were identified as Srikanth, Vasu, Ramireddy, Mahesh, and another student, all of whom were pursuing engineering studies at Vignan College.

Preliminary reports suggest that they were on their way to Sabarimala in Kerala to conclude their Ayyappa Deeksha.

During the course of the investigation, it was found that Venkat Naidu, along with a few associates travelling in a Maruti car, had been following the container for some distance and made multiple attempts to stop it.