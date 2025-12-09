Glow by Kirtilals wraps up national kids’ art contest

VIJAYAWADA: Glow by Kirtilals concluded its nationwide ‘Nature & Dreams’ Drawing Competition, inviting children aged 5 to 14 to illustrate their vision of nature and the world they dream of.

Submissions from across the south reflected vibrant imagination and fresh perspectives.

The contest was conducted under Lil Dazzle, the brand’s kids-focused initiative, reinforcing Glow by Kirtilals’ commitment to nurturing young creativity and building meaningful engagements with families.

Three Childrens belonging to Vijayawada won three prizes, D Yasasvani (First prize), M Bhuvana (Second Prize), SK Jasmin (3rd prize). First prize winner received a one-of-a-kind diamond jewellery piece crafted by the Glow design studio (First award).

The finalists received premium Piano Players to encourage their creative pursuits (Second & Third Award).

In parallel, the brand unveiled The Necklace Edit, a contemporary collection of diamond necklaces featuring refined silhouettes and modern craftsmanship. Glow by Kirtilals announced a special 30% offer on Diamonds, giving customers exceptional value on thoughtfully designed pieces.