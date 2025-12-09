National Handicrafts Week: APHDC organises exhibitions and offers discounts on products

VIJAYAWADA: Lepakshi Chairperson Pasupuleti Hari Prasad said the Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited (APHDC) is organising programmes across the State from December 8 to 14 as part of National Handicrafts Week to promote and showcase AP’s traditional crafts.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada on Monday, the Chairperson Pasupuleti Hari Prasad said on Monday that handicraft exhibitions are being held across districts at Collectorate premises to showcase region-specific crafts.

“Wherever feasible, live craft demonstrations will be arranged to help the public understand and appreciate traditional skills,” he said.

The corporation will offer up to 30% concession on items during the week. He urged district officials to visit at least one handicraft cluster and submit a brief report through the District Public Relations Officer highlighting administrative support for artisans.

Hari Prasad said senior artisans will be honoured with tokens of appreciation and educational institutions encouraged to conduct awareness programmes on local crafts. He highlighted national recognition in the ODOP Awards 2024, with Bobbili Veena winning Gold, Etikoppaka Toys Bronze, Crochet Lace Special Mention, and the State Award (Gold) for Andhra Pradesh. Three artisans—M Gorsa Santosh, D Sivamma, and P Vijaya Lakshmi—will receive national awards from the President of India on December 9 at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.