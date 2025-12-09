VIT-AP celebrates founder’s 87th birth anniversary

VIJAYAWADA: VIT-AP University organised schools outreach programmes today to mark the 87th birthday celebrations of Dr G Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor of the VIT Group.

As part of the celebrations, the University extended its support to the government schools in its adopted villages through meaningful donations and student-engagement initiatives.

In continuation of VIT-AP University’s commitment to social responsibility and rural educational development, the team distributed a wide range of educational and sports materials to the students.

The items included fruits, chocolates, school bags, exam pads, notebooks, carrom boards, water bottles, almirahs, computers, sports kits, and Primary Classes TLN Kits, among others. The initiative aimed to enhance the learning environment in these schools and encourage holistic development among children.

Speaking during the occasion, Arulmozhivarman, said that “Celebrating the 87th birthday of our Hon’ble Founder and Chancellor, Dr G Viswanathan, through outreach programmes reflects the core values he instilled in all VIT institutions. His vision of providing holistic, quality education inspires us to extend our support to the surrounding villages and contribute to the overall development of school children. We remain committed to nurturing young minds and empowering communities through continuous outreach initiatives.”

Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, Registrar, added “VIT-AP University strongly believes in giving back to society, and today’s outreach programmes are a testament to that commitment. By providing educational resources and activity-based learning materials to the schools in our adopted villages, we hope to enhance their academic environment and motivate students to pursue their aspirations with confidence. We are proud to uphold the ideals of G Viswanathan as we work together for community progress.”