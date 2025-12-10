Minister Kandula Durgesh announces statewide Mock Assembly for students

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh on Tuesday announced plans to organise a Mock Assembly in every district of Andhra Pradesh to strengthen students’ understanding of democratic values and governance.

Speaking at the Amaravati Balotsavam at Siddhartha College, Vijayawada, he said students are the foundation of nation’s future and urged teachers and parents to monitor their behaviour, thinking patterns, and interests.

He highlighted festivals like Balotsavam as opportunities to nurture creativity, personality, moral values, and hidden talents beyond classroom learning. He encouraged participation in academics, and practical experiments to develop leadership and teamwork skills.

The Minister highlighted government initiatives, including student kits under the Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan scheme, financial support through Talliki Vandanam, Shining Star awards and Mega DSC recruitment.