SRM University-AP concludes chemical biology meet

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP concluded the two-day International Conference on Emerging Trends in Chemical Biology (ETCB 2025), organised by the Department of Chemistry, SEAS.

The event brought together leading scientists, researchers and young scholars from India and abroad to discuss advances at the chemistry–biology interface through keynote lectures, invited talks, poster sessions, flash presentations and networking events.

Speakers included Prof. Raghavan Varadarajan, Prof. Harinath Chakrapani, Prof. Dev P Arya, Venkata Srikanth Garikipati and Dr. Syed Kaleem Ahmed.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Ch Satish Kumar stressed the need for innovations such as artificial blood components and urged interdisciplinary proposals.

SEAS Dean Prof. C V Tomy highlighted cross-disciplinary engagement, while Dean of Research Prof. Ranjit Thapa spoke on funding challenges.

The valedictory session featured the release of the Abstract Book and poster awards, with organisers noting ETCB 2025’s role in fostering collaboration.