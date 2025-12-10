Tight security for Bhavani Deeksha at Durga temple in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Police Commissioner SV Raj Shekhar Babu said strict security and seamless arrangements have been planned for the upcoming Bhavani Deeksha at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Temple.

The CP inspected the temple premises on Tuesday, including Giri Pradakshina routes, and other areas, to ensure effective crowd management.

The annual event begins on December 11 and concludes with the Maha Poornahuti on December 15, drawing lakhs of devotees from across AP.

Raj Shekhar Babu directed officials to maintain smooth traffic movement, provide adequate parking and ensure devotees face no inconvenience during rituals. He reviewed queue lines, exit routes and safety measures, stressing that no untoward incidents must occur during Deeksha Virodhana.