Police introduce special tags to decongest Bhavani deeksha crowds

VIJAYAWADA: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Vijayawada city police are introducing a special facilitation system for Bhavani devotees arriving on foot from Vizianagaram, Vizag, Srikakulam, and other regions to relinquish their deeksha.
Every year, thousands of devotees travel long distances on foot to reach the Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada for the completion of their Bhavani Deeksha.
To ease their experience and reduce waiting time during darshan, the police have planned dedicated arrangements. Special stalls will be set up at Gannavaram and other identified locations where devotees arriving from distant places will be issued special tags.
“Those having these tags will be allowed to reach the hilltop either by designated buses or through an alternative left-side route, instead of waiting in long queues,” said NTR district Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajashekhar Babu.
He further said that these measures are being introduced to offer some comfort and ensure quicker darshan for devotees who have walked hundreds of kilometres. He added that detailed operational plans have been provided to the concerned officials for smooth implementation.
The new system is expected to significantly ease the pilgrimage experience for long-distance Bhavani devotees this year.
The five-day annual Bhavani deeksha relinquishment ritual will conclude with the Maha Poornahuti on December 15. According to officials, it is expected that more than six lakh devotees from across Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states will visit Vijayawada to relinquish their month-long Bhavani deeksha.
The massive influx has prompted authorities to intensify coordination among revenue, police, temple administration, and municipal departments. In-charge Collector and Joint Collector S Illakkiya led a high-level inspection involving Vijayawada RDO Kavuri Chaitanya, Durga Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik, senior police officers, and VMC officials.
The team visited all critical zones around the hill shrine, reviewing arrangements of bathing ghats, tonsure centres (Keshakhandana shala), holding zones and waiting areas, Giri Pradakshina routes, queue complexes, Prasadam queues and counters, and annadanam facilities.
Later, a review meeting was held where the Joint Collector stressed that with an estimated six lakh devotees expected to participate, the administration has placed special emphasis on public safety, access to clean drinking water, uninterrupted sanitation, and adequate basic amenities.
The CP said a Central Command Control Room (CCC) has been established at the Model Guest House to monitor activities and enhance coordination. The CCC will function round the clock in three shifts, with officers from multiple departments coordinating real-time crowd movement, traffic flow, and emergency responses.
He issued clear directions to personnel on regulating the flow of devotees from holding zones to queue lines, especially during peak hours.
“Devotees arrive after observing a month-long prayer discipline and deserve respectful treatment,” the CP advised officers. To manage the festival, the police have implemented a structured security plan, dividing the bandobast into 12 major components and 71 operational sectors. A force of 4,129 police personnel, including officers and staff drawn from various districts, has been mobilised.
“The deployed police personnel will work in two shifts, and accommodation has been arranged for all outstation staff,” he added.