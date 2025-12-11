Police introduce special tags to decongest Bhavani deeksha crowds

VIJAYAWADA: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Vijayawada city police are introducing a special facilitation system for Bhavani devotees arriving on foot from Vizianagaram, Vizag, Srikakulam, and other regions to relinquish their deeksha.

Every year, thousands of devotees travel long distances on foot to reach the Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada for the completion of their Bhavani Deeksha.

To ease their experience and reduce waiting time during darshan, the police have planned dedicated arrangements. Special stalls will be set up at Gannavaram and other identified locations where devotees arriving from distant places will be issued special tags.

“Those having these tags will be allowed to reach the hilltop either by designated buses or through an alternative left-side route, instead of waiting in long queues,” said NTR district Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajashekhar Babu.

He further said that these measures are being introduced to offer some comfort and ensure quicker darshan for devotees who have walked hundreds of kilometres. He added that detailed operational plans have been provided to the concerned officials for smooth implementation.

The new system is expected to significantly ease the pilgrimage experience for long-distance Bhavani devotees this year.

The five-day annual Bhavani deeksha relinquishment ritual will conclude with the Maha Poornahuti on December 15. According to officials, it is expected that more than six lakh devotees from across Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states will visit Vijayawada to relinquish their month-long Bhavani deeksha.