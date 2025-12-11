QISCET hosts national Smart India Hackathon finals

VIJAYAWADA: The Smart India Hackathon–2025, organised by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell and AICTE, was successfully hosted for the third time at QIS College of Engineering and Technology (QISCET), Ongole.

Selected as one of 60 nodal centres nationwide, QISCET welcomed 126 students from 18 teams representing 12 States.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Vikrama Simhapuri University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Allam Srinivasa Rao as chief guest, who praised the initiative for fostering innovation among youth.

AICTE Chairman Prof. TG Sitharam virtually inaugurated the event, while the programme was supervised by Shruti Bhargava Chaubey and TCS Senior Consultant Pratap Kolla.

Convener D Bujjibabu said QIS received four problem statements for the Grand Finale.

Over two days, teams worked on solutions in categories including Med/Health/Biotech, Student Innovation, Renewable Energy, Sustainability, and Indian Heritage & Culture. Fourteen jury members evaluated the projects, declaring winners in each category, with two teams sharing the prize in Heritage & Culture.

At the valedictory ceremony, Andhra Kesari University Vice-Chancellor Prof. DVR Murthy awarded Rs 1.5 lakh to each winning team. Participants praised QIS’s hospitality and smooth conduct of the 36-hour coding marathon.