Vaddamanu farmers embrace land pooling for Amaravati’s key infrastructure projects

VIJAYAWADA: Farmers of Vaddamanu village in Thulluru mandal have extended their support to the government’s land pooling initiative for the capital projects.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister P Narayana said cultivators would not face the difficulties encountered in earlier pooling exercises.

During his interaction with farmers, the minister explained that land would be pooled in Vaddamanu for key infrastructure projects, including a railway track, a railway station, an international sports city, and the inner ring road.

He noted that the value of farmers’ lands would rise significantly once these projects were completed, and assured that the government was committed to ensuring smooth implementation.

Narayana blamed delays in Amaravati’s construction on the mismanagement of the previous government and prolonged court cases following the change of regime in 2019.

He emphasised that resolving farmers’ concerns was the responsibility of the TDP-led NDA government and promised to take up unresolved issues with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

He announced that 16,666 acres would be pooled for upcoming projects, including the international sports city and smart industries. He said plots would be allotted quickly and infrastructure development would be expedited. He directed officials to construct an approach road to Vaddamanu and added that Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) were being prepared for 29 villages in the region, including Vaddamanu.

In a kind gesture, three Vaddamanu farmers voluntarily submitted their land documents for pooling even before notification. Maineni Satyanarayana offered five acres, Pinnaka Tarun Sai two acres, and Nidadavolu Shivaparvathi four acres. Narayana reiterated that cooperation from farmers’ was vital for Amaravati’s growth and assured that no cultivator would be put to hardship in the process.