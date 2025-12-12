Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment begins at Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri

VIJAYAWADA: The five-day annual Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment rituals commenced on a grand note at Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri on Thursday morning, marking the beginning of the traditional ceremonies observed by thousands of devotees who complete their month-long Bhavani Deeksha.

Anticipating the devotee rush, the temple authorities made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment, which is being held from December 11 to 15.

The five-day-long ritual was started with the lighting of the Homa Gundam (holy fire) by the temple authorities and Vedic scholars.

Temple Executive Officer (EO) VK Seena Naik participated in the special offerings, which marked the inauguration of the festival. The temple authorities have arranged five queues, starting from the Vinayaka Swamy temple at Canal Road, to the Sanctum Sanctorum of the temple.

As part of the rituals, Agni Pratishthapana was performed traditionally at the designated homa gundams. Three sacred fire pits have been set up on the temple premises for the consecration ceremonies.