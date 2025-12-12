Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment begins at Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri

VIJAYAWADA: The five-day annual Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment rituals commenced on a grand note at Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri on Thursday morning, marking the beginning of the traditional ceremonies observed by thousands of devotees who complete their month-long Bhavani Deeksha.
Anticipating the devotee rush, the temple authorities made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment, which is being held from December 11 to 15.
The five-day-long ritual was started with the lighting of the Homa Gundam (holy fire) by the temple authorities and Vedic scholars.
Temple Executive Officer (EO) VK Seena Naik participated in the special offerings, which marked the inauguration of the festival. The temple authorities have arranged five queues, starting from the Vinayaka Swamy temple at Canal Road, to the Sanctum Sanctorum of the temple.
As part of the rituals, Agni Pratishthapana was performed traditionally at the designated homa gundams. Three sacred fire pits have been set up on the temple premises for the consecration ceremonies.
According to the Durga temple officials, more than 60,000 Bhavani devotees were expected to have thronged the temple and offered special prayers on the first day of the relinquishment process.
Devotees from various parts of the State and neighbouring States thronged the hill shrine to relinquish their 41-day and 21-day-long Bhavani deeksha.
Before entering the temple, Bhavani devotees completed the Giripradakshina, covering more than 6 kms around the Indrakeeladri hill barefoot. A huge number of Bhavani devotees took a holy dip in the Krishna River from early hours before entering the queue lines.
The darshanam of the presiding deity began at around 5.30 am, accompanied by the chanting of Vedic hymns.
As many as 300 guru bhavanis from various parts of the State were specially appointed by the Durga temple authorities for the relinquishment at Mallikarjuna Mandapam. The temple priests performed special poojas and lit the Homagundam, marking the beginning of Bhavani deeksha around 6:30 am.
After completing the darshan, the Bhavani devotees dropped ghee-filled coconuts and other puja material in the homa gundam.