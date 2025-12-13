Vijayawada to host South India meet on AI integration in healthcare on December 15

VIJAYAWADA: A high-level South India conference on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the national healthcare sector will be held in Vijayawada on December 15, Health Department Secretary Saurabh Gaur said.

The event titled ‘National Health Sector - AI Utilisation Framework and Inter-Departmental Collaboration,’ will bring together senior officials from seven States and three Union Territories.

The State Medical and Health Department has constituted ten special panels to oversee arrangements. Gaur said the discussions will help formulate recommendations for the Central government on integrating AI into healthcare.

Health and IT secretaries, along with National Health Mission directors from Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and Puducherry, are expected to participate. Experts from IITs, NITs and other national institutions have been invited.

The Central government is preparing a national draft policy to integrate AI in healthcare, citing its potential to improve outcomes.