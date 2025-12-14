Vijayawada Book festival from January 2

VIJAYAWADA: The 36th edition of the Vijayawada Book Festival will be held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium from January 2 to 12.

Speaking after unveiling the festival poster in Vijayawada on Saturday, Vijayawada Book Festival Society President T Manohar Naidu and Secretary K Lakshmaiah said this year’s edition will be larger, with 300 to 350 book stalls, an increase of more than 30 per cent compared with last year.

They said leading publishers from across the country, including 21 new entrants, are expected to take part. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and other dignitaries have been invited to inaugurate the festival.

The organisers said the main premises have been named after VBFS founder Vadlamudi Vimala Devi, the main dais after eminent writer BV Pattabhiram, and the children’s activities section after scientist Jayant Narlikar.

On January 5, a Book Lovers’ Padayatra will be held from PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College to the IGMC Stadium, with the participation of writers, poets and literary enthusiasts.

During the 10-day event, the festival will host centenary celebrations of Mandali Venkata Krishna Rao and a memorial meeting for permanent VBFS member Kolluri. Literary seminars and discussions on regional and contemporary literature will also be organised.

The organisers said the festival will continue to offer free entry to all visitors.