Efftronics celebrates its 40th anniversary; posts Rs 1,700 crore turnover in four decades

VIJAYAWADA: Efftronics Systems Private Limited on Monday celebrated its 40th anniversary in Vijayawada, with company leadership highlighting its growth as a major indigenous deep-technology firm serving critical national sectors.

Chairman and Managing Director Efftronics Systems Private Limited Dasari Ramakrishna said the company achieved a cumulative turnover of nearly Rs 1,700 crore over the last four decades.

He said all major products and technology platforms developed by the company are indigenous, reducing India’s dependence on imported technologies, particularly in the Indian Railways sector.

Chief Engineer Efftronics Systems Private Limited Sambireddy said the company’s Data Logger Signalling System captures high-precision data and analyses incidents, causes and corrective measures through specialised software.

He said the system is operational at more than 7,000 railway stations across India.

The event saw participation from employees and guests and included the felicitation of individuals who contributed to the company’s growth. Directors Efftronics Systems Private Limited Dasari Anvesh, Murali Krishna, Venkat and Apparao attended the programme.