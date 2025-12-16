Kondapalli Centre set for Sankranti launch in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: In a major boost to heritage tourism and artisan livelihood promotion, the Kondapalli Experience Centre is being developed to showcase the globally acclaimed GI-tagged Kondapalli toys is nearing completion and is proposed to be made operational by Sankranti.

Conceived as a cultural destination, the centre is expected to offer visitors a first-hand understanding of the centuries-old craft while creating sustainable income opportunities for local artisans.

The project forms part of the State government’s initiative to develop experience centres (about 50) across the State to promote tourism and preserve traditional crafts.

The AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), the Tourism Department and the District Administrations are overseeing the works.

NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha has taken special interest in the project and ensured timely progress by actively seeking and securing the required funds. His focused supervision has enabled the transformation of a previously depleted structure into a vibrant cultural facility.

The Kondapalli Experience Centre has been conceived as more than a physical infrastructure, with a vision to create a complete artisan ecosystem that supports production, innovation, learning and meaningful visitor engagement.

Live demonstrations and visitor participation

A key highlight of the centre will be live demonstrations by skilled artisans, who will explain in detail every stage of Kondapalli toy-making, including wood collection, carving, colouring and finishing. These sessions will offer visitors an authentic and educative experience of the traditional craft.

A separate hands-on activity area has also been designed for visitors. Interested participants will be able to actively engage in the toy-making process under the guidance of artisans, making the centre interactive and experiential.