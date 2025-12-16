Vijayawada

SRM University-Andhra Pradesh hosts US team for research boost

The delegation toured key academic and research facilities, gaining first-hand exposure to SRM AP’s infrastructure and innovation-focused learning environment.
Prof. Ch Satish Kumar, Vice Chancellor, SRM AP Felicitates Ms Laura Williams, Consul General, US Consulate General, Hyderabad.
Prof. Ch Satish Kumar, Vice Chancellor, SRM AP Felicitates Ms Laura Williams, Consul General, US Consulate General, Hyderabad. Photo | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VIJAYAWADA: The Directorate of International Relations and Higher Studies (IR&HS) of SRM University-AP hosted delegates from the US Consulate General Hyderabad on Monday as part of its efforts to strengthen international academic, research and cultural collaborations.

The delegation, led by Consul General Laura Williams, included Senthil Kumar, Public Engagement Specialist; Meredith Petzler, Political and Economic Chief; Abdulrahman Habeeb and Abdul Samad, Public Diplomacy Officers; Siba Tripathy, Political and Economic Specialist; Suniel Kumar, Commercial Advisor; and Srimali, Political Specialist.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ch. Satish Kumar, Dean of Academic Affairs Dr Vinayak Kalluri, IR&HS Director Lakshmi Narasimhan and Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation Srinivasan Thirumalai briefed the delegation on the university’s academic ecosystem, research, global vision.

The delegation toured key academic and research facilities, gaining first-hand exposure to SRM AP’s infrastructure and innovation-focused learning environment.

SRM University-AP
Laura Williams

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com