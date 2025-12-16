TDP MP Kesineni Sivanath slams YSRCP over medical colleges

VIJAYAWADA: A heated political exchange unfolded in the Lok Sabha on Monday as TDP MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) criticised the YSRCP for what he described as its failure to develop medical education in Andhra Pradesh, while now opposing reform-driven models.

Sivanath accused the YSRCP of indulging in ‘politics of obstruction’, stating that the party, which promised 17 medical colleges during its tenure, failed to make meaningful progress.

He claimed that against an estimated requirement of Rs 85,000 crore, the previous government spent less than Rs 1,000 crore over four years, resulting in long delays in completing the projects.

He questioned YSRCP’s opposition to the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, noting that it has been notified by the Department of Economic Affairs, recommended by the National Medical Commission, and endorsed by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health.

Sivanath alleged that the party was misleading students and parents by equating PPP with privatisation.

Clarifying the model, he said the government would retain control, with private partners assisting only in infrastructure creation.

He added that 50% of seats would remain under government quota with reservations intact, fees would be regulated, and 70% of hospital beds reserved for Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries.