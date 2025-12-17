Free civil services coaching for SC & ST aspirants in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy inaugurated the free Civil Services coaching programme for SC and ST aspirants at the Dr BR Ambedkar Study Circle in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati on Tuesday.

The programme has been launched with the objective of providing structured, focused, and preparation for the Civil Services Examination.

The Minister stated that the Government has revived and strengthened the Ambedkar Study Circles with a clear emphasis on delivering quality coaching to deserving students. He said the initiative is intended to support economically poor but meritorious aspirants and enable them to pursue careers in civil services.

He further stated that poverty should not be a barrier to talent, and assured that the Government is extending comprehensive academic, mentoring, and institutional support to students from underprivileged backgrounds. He reiterated that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is committed to enabling children from poor families to rise to higher positions in society through education and opportunity.

The Minister advised the aspirants to be disciplined, work hard with dedication, and pursue their goals with focus.

Prasanna Venkatesh V, Director, Dr BR Ambedkar AP Study Circle said while infrastructure and faculty create enabling conditions, success depends on the aspirant’s commitment and perseverance.