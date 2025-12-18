112 kg of ganja worth Rs 5.6 lakh seized in Krishna district, SP warns drug smugglers

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district police busted a smuggling racket and seized 112 kilograms of ganja during a vehicle enforcement drive at BB Gudem village limits on Wednesday.

District SP Vasana Vidyasagar Naidu said the Gannavaram SI and his team intercepted a white Creta car (registration OD02 BC 3555) after noticing suspicious behaviour. A search revealed 112 packets of ganja, each weighing one kilogram, with an estimated value of `5.6 lakh.

The accused, identified as Deepak Tupe of Pune, Maharashtra, was taken into custody. During interrogation, he admitted to procuring the contraband from Raj Kumar and Suran Karn in Balangir district, Odisha, on instructions from Vaishnavi Lavan of Pune. He confessed to transporting it to Pune. A case has been registered, and he was produced in court.

SP Naidu said strict enforcement drives are underway across the district to curb narcotics. He warned that action will be taken against transporters, suppliers and sellers of intoxicating substances. He urged the public not to jeopardise their lives by engaging in such offences and to report suspicious activity to local police or the Eagle Team helpline at 1972.