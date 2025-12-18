Vijayawada

3-day Passport Mela for journalists commences in Vijayawada

Speaking on the occasion, the Passport Officer advised applicants to ensure that all documents submitted are error-free.
Regional passport officer S Vijayalakshmi inaugurates the three day passport mela for the journalists and their families at the Collectorate in Vijayawada on Wednesday.
VIJAYAWADA: A three-day passport mela for journalists and their families commenced on Wednesday at the Collectorate conference hall in Vijayawada.

The event is being organised under the supervision of the Press Club Amaravati. Regional Passport Officer S Vijayalakshmi and Assistant Passport Officer V Vijayalakshmi visited the venue and reviewed the arrangements.

Speaking on the occasion, the Passport Officer advised applicants to ensure that all documents submitted are error-free. She emphasised that obtaining a passport is a simple process when proper documentation is provided. Around 135 applicants have registered for the mela, which will continue until Friday.

Press Club Amaravati General Secretary Chigurupati Satish Babu, Treasurer Poornachandra Rao, Vice-President GV Narayana, and executive members Malleshwar Rao, Shyam Sundar, Narayana, Ramakrishna, Sudhakar Reddy, and M Srinivasa Rao participated in the programme.

