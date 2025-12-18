Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna announces Rs 2 crore donation for ANR College

VIJAYAWADA: Superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna, representing the Akkineni family, announced a Rs 2 crore donation to ANR College, Gudivada, on Wednesday to fund student scholarships.

The announcement was made during the college’s diamond jubilee celebrations, reaffirming the family’s commitment to education and community development.

As the chief guest, Nagarjuna inaugurated a new college building and paid tribute to his father, legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), who had donated `1 lakh to the institution in 1959.

“Although my father was not formally educated, he had a great love for education. He worked to provide a bright future for thousands of people. I am announcing `2 crore for scholarships for the students,” Nagarjuna said.

Prominent personalities, including Naga Susheela, Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, Venkat Akkineni and Gudivada MLA Venigandla Ramu, attended the event. Established in 1950, ANR College welcomed the donation as a testament to the family’s continued support for education for future generations.