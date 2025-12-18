CM Naidu, Bhuvaneswari hail girls of NTR College for excellence in CLAT

VIJAYAWADA: NTR Trust Managing Trustee Nara Bhuvaneswari congratulated the girl students of NTR Junior College for their exceptional performance in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026, conducted across the country on December 7.

The students secured impressive All India ranks of 103, 129, 164, 179, 264, 574, 652, and 699 in various categories, bringing laurels to the institution.

Notably, NTR Junior College students secured the 1st rank in Andhra Pradesh, while two students achieved 4th rank in Telangana.

In addition, students also secured 6th, 8th, 9th, and 12th ranks in Telangana, highlighting the consistent academic excellence of the college.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed happiness over the girl students of NTR Junior College achieving excellent results in CLAT.

“I congratulate these daughters and extend my best wishes to them as they take their next steps in the field of law. May they grow into professionals who strengthen our justice system and serve society with integrity. My heartfelt congratulations to the faculty and administrators of NTR Junior College and the NTR Trust for their dedication. I also congratulate Smt. Nara Bhuvaneswari Garu, @ManagingTrustee of the NTR Trust, for leading this initiative that empowers girls through education,” Naidu posted on ‘X’ on Wednesday.

Bhuvaneswari expressed her appreciation for the students’ hard work and dedication, and extended her heartfelt congratulations to the faculty members and administrators for their committed efforts, and effective implementation of the academic programme, which contributed to the outstanding success.