120 villages in rural Andhra to get mobile connectivity for first time

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant step toward improving digital access in rural Andhra Pradesh, 120 unconnected villages across nine districts are set to get mobile network coverage for the first time. The initiative is being taken up by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) under the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) programme.

According to officials, the Government of India will invest more than `120 crore, approximately Rs 1 crore per village, to establish 4G mobile services in remote habitations. The project aims to bridge the digital divide, and enhance access to education, healthcare, governance, and livelihood opportunities in underserved regions.

Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Pemmasani Chandra Shekhar has directed authorities to identify tower locations, and expedite field-level work. He has set a one year deadline for completion, emphasising timely execution, and the need to integrate remote communities into the digital mainstream.

The villages selected for coverage are spread across Anantapur, Chittoor, Eluru, Kakinada, Kurnool, Palnadu, Nellore, Sri Sathya Sai, and Srikakulam districts. Officials noted that the initiative aligns with the Government of India’s goal of achieving universal 4G saturation.