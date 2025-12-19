Anveshan 2025 South Zone students’ meet ends at VIT-AP

VIJAYAWADA: Anveshan 2025, a Students’ Research & Innovation Competition (South Zone) was organised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and hosted by VIT-AP University, Andhra Pradesh, had successfully concluded on Thursday. It was held on December 17-18, at VIT-AP University which is India’s largest research and innovation competition and has emerged as a vibrant hub for scholarly dialogue and innovation, witnessing the enthusiastic participation across universities.

The event was graced by Dr. Ahanthem Santa Singh, Executive Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri, as the Chief Guest. In his inaugural address, he underscored the critical role of youth-led research in nation-building and emphasized the need for ethical, evidence-based, and impactful scientific inquiry in the world of AI.

Panchumarthi Lakshmi Bheemesh, Managing Director, Genius Filters and Systems Private Limited, urged students to align their research pursuits with real-world industrial and societal challenges, highlighting the importance of innovation, sustainability, and entrepreneurship.

Dr. Amarendra Pani, Joint Director, Association of Indian Universities (AIU) congratulated all participants and award winners, reiterating the university’s vision of nurturing a robust, research-centric academic ecosystem.

He observed that platforms like Anveshan are instrumental in bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world applications, while also fostering critical thinking, collaboration, and innovation among students. He also encouraged that the world is not looking only for the smartest minds but also for problem solvers. The event was also attended by Dr. P Arulmozhivarman, Vice Chancellor of VIT-AP University.