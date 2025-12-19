Saree Day: NTR district Collector’s wife underscores preserving traditions

VIJAYAWADA: Supreeta, wife of NTR District Collector Lakshmisha, on Thursday emphasised that preserving Indian culture and traditions is the responsibility of every individual, while participating in the International Saree Day celebrations organised by the FICCI FLO Vijayawada Chapter in Vijayawada/

About 100 women members attended the event, dressed in traditional sarees, and took part in a colourful ramp walk showcasing India’s rich heritage. Supreeta, who also served as a judge for the ramp walk, observed that in the modern era women are increasingly opting for Western attire and moving away from sarees, which she described as the true symbol of a woman’s grace and elegance.

The ramp walk was judged by Supreeta along with Yerneni Padmaja, Vice-President of the Amaravati Bonsai Society. Various games and competitions were organised.

FICCI FLO Vijayawada Chapter Chairperson Amrita Kumar and Senior Chairperson Supriya Malineni said the event was aimed at encouraging the younger generation to reconnect with Indian traditions.

Kalamkari stalls from Srikalahasti and jewellery support from local vendors added colour and vibrancy to the celebrations.