Youth kills man in Vijayawada after row over Rs 10 to buy liquor

VIJAYAWADA: In a shocking incident, a youth allegedly murdered a man in the limits of Kothapet police station.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Tenneti Durga Prasad (19), discontinued studies after completing SSC. He was addicted to drinking vice. Prasad purchased liquor from an outlet, and consumed it on Thursday evening. Unsatisfied, he wanted to buy another 90 ml liquor bottle. But he fell short of Rs 10.

Then he approached Tataji (49), who was sleeping by the roadside, and asked him for Rs 10. When Tataji refused, an argument ensued between the two. During the argument, Tataji allegedly abused and manhandled Prasad.

Nursing a grudge, Prasad went to his house, returned to the spot with a kitchen knife, and stabbed Tataji to death, police said.

The body was shifted for post-mortem. Prasad was taken into custody. City Circle Inspector Kondal Rao said a case was registered.