‘Energy conservation a way of life now’: BEE Director General Dhiraj Kumar Srivastava
VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has received special appreciation for emerging as a role model State, having consistently won National Energy Conservation Awards since 2015, including for the last four consecutive years.
Declaring the National Energy Conservation Week (December 14-20) and the National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) 2025 a grand success, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), a statutory body under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, has urged all States to sustain momentum in the National Energy Conservation Movement to help build a sustainable planet, and meet India’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and climate action commitments.
Addressing the occasion, BEE Director General Dhiraj Kumar Srivastava said energy conservation is not merely a policy intervention but a way of life. “Through energy conservation, we safeguard our natural resources for future generations,” he said, underlining the Centre’s consistent guidance and support in enabling substantial energy savings, and significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.
Dhiraj Kumar lauded Andhra Pradesh for setting new benchmarks by adopting global energy-efficiency technologies in collaboration with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of Central PSUs under the Ministry of Power.
These initiatives, spanning urban development, industry, housing and buildings, and Anganwadis, are expected to spur economic growth while enhancing the State’s global brand image.
Highlighting tangible outcomes, Dhiraj Kumar noted that the Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme alone has helped Indian industries achieve energy savings of about 27 million tonnes of oil equivalent (MTOE).
The adoption of advanced energy-efficient technologies across key sectors - buildings, industry and transport - has led to an estimated reduction of nearly 321.06 million tonnes of CO2 emissions, a major contribution to India’s climate change mitigation efforts.
Explaining the broader impact of NECA 2025, BEE Secretary Milind Deore said the awards embody India’s strong resolve to move towards a clean, energy-efficient and sustainable future.
“It is an honour to see States, industries and institutions come together to celebrate excellence, and recognise those translating responsible energy use into reality,” he said.
Several States, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, Haryana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, along with their State Designated Agencies, were commended for demonstrating that economic growth can go hand in hand with environmental protection through innovation and efficient technologies.