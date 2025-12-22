‘Energy conservation a way of life now’: BEE Director General Dhiraj Kumar Srivastava

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has received special appreciation for emerging as a role model State, having consistently won National Energy Conservation Awards since 2015, including for the last four consecutive years.

Declaring the National Energy Conservation Week (December 14-20) and the National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) 2025 a grand success, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), a statutory body under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, has urged all States to sustain momentum in the National Energy Conservation Movement to help build a sustainable planet, and meet India’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and climate action commitments.

Addressing the occasion, BEE Director General Dhiraj Kumar Srivastava said energy conservation is not merely a policy intervention but a way of life. “Through energy conservation, we safeguard our natural resources for future generations,” he said, underlining the Centre’s consistent guidance and support in enabling substantial energy savings, and significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

Dhiraj Kumar lauded Andhra Pradesh for setting new benchmarks by adopting global energy-efficiency technologies in collaboration with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of Central PSUs under the Ministry of Power.