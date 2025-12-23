Focus on studies, Minister Savita tells Gurukul students

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Backward Classes Welfare S Savita on Monday urged students to focus on academics while also prioritising personal hygiene and a clean environment to lead healthy lives.

She inaugurated the Mustabu programme at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Backward Classes Welfare Gurukul School and BC Welfare Hostel in Mopidevi mandal, Avanigadda constituency, alongside local MLA Mandali Budda Prasad.

During her visit, Savita inspected facilities including wash basins, kitchens, bathrooms and toilets.

She interacted with students about their studies, uniforms, food quality, health check-ups and cleanliness, expressing satisfaction with the arrangements. She also joined students for breakfast and directed staff to further improve food standards.

Addressing the gathering, Savita said Jyotiba Phule Gurukul schools had become a “brand” for quality education, discipline and welfare measures. S

he noted that the state government’s Mustabu initiative promotes hygiene awareness among nearly 70 lakh students across Andhra Pradesh, adding that cleanliness enhances confidence and overall well-being.

Avanigadda MLA Budda Prasad described the programme as a vital step in instilling lifelong cleanliness habits among children.