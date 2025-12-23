Hoteliers urge CM Naidu to provide relief from GST raids

VIJAYAWADA: Seeking relief from repeated GST raids and regulatory harassment, the AP Hotels Association met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during the Semi-Christmas event in Vijayawada on Monday. The delegation highlighted the challenges faced by over 300 hotels across the state, including additional pressure from vigilance, food safety, and fire department inspections.

The association Vijayawada President PV Ramana and Secretary Chaitanya, along with State Joint Secretary Madhu and Pattabhi, requested the CM to arrange state-level coordination meetings with GST authorities to ensure smoother inspections.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu responded positively, assuring that the representation would be thoroughly reviewed and instructions issued to the concerned officials.

MP Kesineni Chinni, who attended the meeting, also promised to follow up with the Chief Minister’s Office and update the association on further developments. The Vijayawada Hotels Association stated it would continue monitoring the situation and praised Pattabhi for his proactive efforts in coordinating the dialogue with the Chief Minister.