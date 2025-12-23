‘Oculoplasty vital for treating eye disorders’: Dr Anasua Ganguly Kapoor

VIJAYAWADA: Conditions such as drooping eyelids, excessive watering of eyes and age-related changes around the eyes often dismissed as cosmetic concerns are increasingly being recognised as medical issues requiring oculoplastic expertise, said Dr Anasua Ganguly Kapoor of LV Prasad Eye Hospital, Vijayawada.

Addressing the media on Monday, she said oculoplasty is a specialised branch of ophthalmology that deals with disorders of the eyelids, tear drainage system, orbit and surrounding facial structures, where vision, function and appearance are closely interconnected.

Dr Kapoor advised patients to seek care from trained oculoplastic surgeons for any eyelid or periocular procedure to ensure anatomical precision, ethical decision-making and the highest standards of patient safety.

Dr Kapoor said there has been a steady rise in patients seeking consultation for periocular problems that affect daily comfort, normal blinking and eye surface health.

“The eye region is extremely delicate, and even minor inaccuracies during procedures can affect vision or facial balance. Hence, interventions around the eyes must always prioritise eye safety and function,” she said.

She explained that oculoplastic surgery includes reconstructive procedures for ptosis, eyelid malpositions, lacrimal disorders, orbital diseases, trauma and tumours.

Conservative aesthetic treatments such as botulinum toxin injections and dermal fillers are used to address early signs of ageing around the eyes, with an emphasis on preserving natural expression.