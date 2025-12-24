‘Hold awareness drives on women’s schemes’: NTR district collector G Lakshmisha

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha said the government is implementing innovative programmes and welfare schemes aimed at empowering women and extending timely support to those in distress. He directed officials to organise awareness programmes from the village level to ensure maximum outreach and effective utilisation of the schemes.

Presiding over the Mission Shakti District-Level Committee meeting and a review of the implementation of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, in Vijayawada collectorate, the Collector on Tuesday reviewed the performance of various women-centric initiatives. Officials from the Women and Child Welfare, Health, Police, Education and other coordinating departments attended the meeting.

Lakshmisha reviewed schemes such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, One Stop Centre, Nari Adalat, Women Helpline (181), Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Shakti Sadan and Shakti Nivas, and suggested steps to further strengthen their implementation. He emphasised the need to provide holistic support to women who have lost their spouses, those facing neglect from family members and victims of sexual harassment, enabling them to lead dignified lives.

The Collector said Shakti Sadans provide free accommodation, food, medical facilities, vocational and skill training, legal assistance and counselling. He called for extensive awareness on these services through campaigns in collaboration with NGOs such as Vasavya Mahila Mandali and Grama Vikas.