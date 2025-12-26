SRM University-AP organises third alumni meet in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP organised its third alumni meet on Thursday, with about 300 former students attending along with their family members.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Prof. Ch Satish Kumar said the university belongs to its alumni and aims to develop in a way that instils pride among students. “The university truly belongs to the alumni, and our aim is to develop it in a manner that instills a sense of pride among the students,” he said.

The meet featured a Cultural Fiesta, sapling plantation drive, outdoor sports events and a DJ fest. The university presented the Higher Education Excellence Award, Industry Excellence Award, Best Start-up Award and Social Impactor Award, among other honours, to alumni.

Payeli Indra Kiran Kumar and Geethika Kommineni won the first and second prizes respectively in the Industry Excellence category. Raviteja Reddy and Pranavi Vadla shared the first position in the Best Start-up and Social Impactor Award categories.

The university presented Best Faculty Awards to Gangi Reddy, Banee Bandana Das, Manikandan VM and Srabani Basu. During the event, the university unveiled the Directorate of International Relations and Higher Studies to assist graduates in pursuing higher studies abroad.