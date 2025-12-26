Vijayawada MP, MLA meet CM Naidu; urge formation of Greater Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath along with Vijayawada MLA Gadde Ramamohan, on Thursday met Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and urged the State government to expedite the formation of the Greater Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (GVMC) by expanding the existing Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) limits.

During the meeting at the Secretariat, the MP submitted proposals seeking the merger of about 75 surrounding villages with the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to enable planned and sustainable urban development. He said the long-pending proposal, if implemented, would significantly boost industrial corridors, IT parks, logistics hubs and tourism investments, leading to increased employment opportunities. Sivanath noted that the creation of GVMC would facilitate the effective implementation of integrated water supply projects and flood management measures, which are critical for the city’s growing population and infrastructure needs.

Referring to administrative challenges, he said the existing division between NTR district and Krishna district has been causing coordination and protocol-related issues in areas such as policing, transport, law and order, and airport administration. A unified Greater Vijayawada Municipal Corporation would help streamline governance and address these issues, he added.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu responded positively to the proposal and assured that the matter would be examined keeping in view Vijayawada’s future growth and overall urban development, sources said.